Opposition Members Of Sindh Assembly Call On Governor Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:04 PM

Sindh Assembly Members of Opposition led by Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Assembly Members of Opposition led by Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Thursday.

MPAs included MQM Pakistan's Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Muhammad Hussain, Rashid Khilji, Faisal Sabzwari, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) President Saddaruddin Shah Rashidi (Younus Saeen), Murtaza Jatoi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Zulfiqar Mirza, Irfanullah Marwat, Safdar Abbasi, PTI's Aslam Abro, Liaquat Jatoi and Ali Junejo, said a statement.

The meeting discussed prevailing situation in the country, issues of Federal government departments, deteriorating situation of Sindh and other matters in detail.

During the meeting, the leaders requested the Governor to play a role against the Sindh government's inappropriate behavior with party workers and activists.

They apprised the Governor about the acute problems being faced bymasses caused by the corruption and nepotism in Sindh.

