Opposition members protest over empty row of ministers in Senate session

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The members of the Opposition Benches on Friday rendered a heated protest over empty row of ministers in the Senate session calling it a disregard to the Upper House of the Parliament.

The second meeting of the 342nd Senate session started 18 minutes late under the chairmanship of Presiding Officer, Senator Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui who initiated the proceedings with the question hour and the debate on the August 26th Balochistan carnage.

However, the question hour was later keeping in view the sense of the House was suspended and the other agenda was taken up.

Speaking on the occasion, Presiding Officer of the Session, Senator Irfan Siddiqui apprised the House that an emergency cabinet meeting was called at the PM Office, whereas the ministers would be available in the House after the meeting.

He endorsed the point of view of the Opposition Leader and Senator Saifullah Abro and said, “If the first row of the House’s treasury benches is empty then it derides the honour of the House. Senator Abro rightly pointed out that the Ministers are the members of the committees but they don’t contribute to the committee proceedings and give an ear to the recommendations of the Senators.”

While acknowledging concerns and observations of the Senators from the Opposition, he urged them to avoid exchanging harsh words against the members of the treasury benches who were not present in the House.

“We should take up the Balochistan debate and then should proceed to regular agenda and meanwhile the Ministers would join the session,” he said.

At the commencement, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) raised the matter of irregularities in billing and complaint redressal procedures of the Lahore Electricity Power Supply Company (LESCO).

She cited the example of her maternal home in Lahore, where the LESCO meter reader allegedly made overbilling by erroneously noting the meter reading as 9,000 against the actual reading of 900 units whereas on complaint to the relevant authority the issues was taken up but the official concerned demanded Rs70,000 bribe to resolve the matter.

She protested that there was no minister present in the House to take up the matter. However, her matter was referred to committee concerned by the chair.

“This is how the common masses are being treated after overbilling of the power supply companies who consider themselves above the law. It must be taken up seriously,” Senator Palwasha said.

Opposition Leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz said that the front row was empty and no minister was available, then the question hour session was being done in vain. He endorsed the concerns raised by Senator Palwasha Khan.

Responding to the chair’s suggestion to continue the debate on Balochistan, he said, “The matter is not of catharsis on Balcohistan but seriousness of the treasury benches as this House is run under rules and regulations that need to be followed by all.

The debate and speeches of the members of the house were futile if it were not observed by the Ministers and the treasury benches. There is no one to listen to you. We are talking to walls, if anyone is thinking that we will point out the quorum its wrong, we will not but rather would stay in the House,” he said.

Senator Shibli called the media in the gallery that they should take screenshot of the empty chairs of the ministers and share it as a protest.

Senator Mohsin Aziz of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the absence of the members from the treasury benches in the House was leading to disregard of the Parliament and it should be considered seriously by the House.

Senator Saifullah Abro of PTI said the ministers were not only absent in the Senate but also did not attend the standing committees where the bureaucracy allegedly involved in corruption misguides the legislators.

The Ministers should be bound to attend the Senate session and standing committee meetings, he urged the chair.