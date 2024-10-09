Open Menu

Opposition Members Protest Violation Of KP Assembly Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Opposition members have termed the speech of Chief Minister during question hour session in KP Assembly, a sheer violation of assembly rules and declared proceeding of the day to be unconstitutional.

Adnan Khan of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam said that permitting chief minister to address the House during question and hour agenda, contravenes the assembly rules and unconstitutional.

He said that agenda of assembly was sabotaged by treasury benches countless times and all the sessions that were held in past are unconstitutional. He said nothing tangible has been witnessed during last eight months and provinces is gradually moving backwards due to attitude of government.

Speaker Babar Salim Swati who was chairing the proceedings, said that not a single session was unconstitutional as changes in the agenda could be made under assembly rules.

Parliamentary leaders of PPP, Ahmad Kundi said that any deviation from prescribed rules of business is not acceptable. He said that we must follow the rules of business to run the assembly.

Women parliamentarians of opposition also staged a protest against the indecent language of male parliamentarians. Holding placards they raised slogans and express concerns over the language of parliamentarians.

They stopped protest after the assurance of Speaker, Babar Salim Swati.

