Opposition Members Scuffle With Security Officials Over Checking

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:19 PM

The opposition members in the provincial assembly Tuesday had altercation with security officials over checking at entry points of the assembly secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The opposition members in the provincial assembly Tuesday had altercation with security officials over checking at entry points of the assembly secretariat.

The security officials were advised by Speaker provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghani to check each and every member and staff before allowing him/her entry into assembly Hall.

The female opposition members had exchange harsh words with the security staff deployed at entry gate after which they were allowed to go inside hall without checking.

The opposition members were carrying whistles, stones and other unauthorized material with them.

Later day PPP Nighat Orakzai brough mega phone in the House which was not allowed as per rules and the speaker expressed annoyance over it and directed assembly secretariat to ban all such items in the House.

