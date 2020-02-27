Opposition members urge govt to take steps for curbing cancer in Balochistan

Opposition members expressed their concerned regarding cancer diseases on the floor of Balochistan Assembly session, saying that the cancer has risen alarmingly across province for which provincial government should take practical steps against it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Opposition members expressed their concerned regarding cancer diseases on the floor of Balochistan Assembly session, saying that the cancer has risen alarmingly across province for which provincial government should take practical steps against it.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired the session of provincial assembly on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Asadullah Baloch told the opposition members that cancer is not like a virus which does not spread rapidly rather it is a genetic disease and provincial government would take all possible measures to control the cancer in province.

He said our government's vision was to address problems of public and comprehensive policy would be made to overcome the cancer in the province.

Minister for Agriculture Zamark Khan Achakzai highlighted government's development schemes, adding that current regime was spending funds in progress of respective official hospitals, schools, colleges, Livestock Sector and construction of large dams in order to provide possible relief to public at their respective areas.

He further said the coronavirus is big challenge of world and so far only two coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan while all measures were being taken against the coronavirus but we were striving to successfully tackle same virus in order to ensure protection of masses from it.

Member of provincial assembly (MPA) Danish Kumar said today is February 27 which reminded us of the bravery of our Shaheen Pak Army who had captured the Indian enemy pilot Abhi Nandhan on that day, (Feb, 27-2-2019).

Food Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said all precautionary measures would be taken by provincial government so that any emergency and unpleasant situation could be tackled, saying that borders including Iran and Afghanistan were being monitored to curb the coronavirus, aiming to ensure safety of public in province.

"Therefore everybody at borders areas are being screened for the risk of the coronavirus to control its spreading to other areas", he said.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi said solid steps were being carried out to eliminate corruption from official departments which aimed to address problems of public without difficulties.

Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo adjourned the session indefinitely period due to quorum was not completed.