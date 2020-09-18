UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Members Want To Abandon 'family Democracies' Of Their Respective Parties: Kanwal Shauzab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:32 PM

Opposition members want to abandon 'family democracies' of their respective parties: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that the Opposition members who refrained from voting on FATF related anti-money laundering law in the Parliament wanted to abandon the 'family democracies' of their respective parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that the Opposition members who refrained from voting on FATF related anti-money laundering law in the Parliament wanted to abandon the 'family democracies' of their respective parties.

She said that the passage of anti-money laundering law by the Parliament was the victory of Pakistan, as it was a matter of national interest rather than of the government or ruling PTI.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, she said that Pakistan was a signatory party with international community on making FATF related legislation in the country which, by the grace of Allah, was successfully passed in the Parliament with 200 votes against 190 votes of the Opposition.

In case of its non-passage, the country and the people would have to face multiple issues including economic bankruptcy and poverty, she added.

She also questioned that why the FATF law was not passed after its first inception in 2010 during the Opposition's governments?To a question about All Parties Conference (APC), Kanwal Shauzab said that it was an alliance of corrupt political elements on issues of 'common interest' to protect their skins from accountability and save plundered money. She also said that the PML-N leaders were involved in collapse of the national economy and recruitment of criminals in Punjab police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Parliament Alliance Money Criminals Financial Action Task Force Family All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Government Provides Puerto Rico $13Bln to Help ..

2 minutes ago

Weather remained hot, humid in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Maldives trade delegation visits TDAP

2 minutes ago

Bilawal chairs PPP GB meeting

5 minutes ago

WHO Chief Urges Governments to Take Targeted Measu ..

5 minutes ago

Council of Global Unions Asks EU to Halt Philippin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.