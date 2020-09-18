Opposition members want to abandon 'family democracies' of their respective parties: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that the Opposition members who refrained from voting on FATF related anti-money laundering law in the Parliament wanted to abandon the 'family democracies' of their respective parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that the Opposition members who refrained from voting on FATF related anti-money laundering law in the Parliament wanted to abandon the 'family democracies' of their respective parties.

She said that the passage of anti-money laundering law by the Parliament was the victory of Pakistan, as it was a matter of national interest rather than of the government or ruling PTI.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, she said that Pakistan was a signatory party with international community on making FATF related legislation in the country which, by the grace of Allah, was successfully passed in the Parliament with 200 votes against 190 votes of the Opposition.

In case of its non-passage, the country and the people would have to face multiple issues including economic bankruptcy and poverty, she added.

She also questioned that why the FATF law was not passed after its first inception in 2010 during the Opposition's governments?To a question about All Parties Conference (APC), Kanwal Shauzab said that it was an alliance of corrupt political elements on issues of 'common interest' to protect their skins from accountability and save plundered money. She also said that the PML-N leaders were involved in collapse of the national economy and recruitment of criminals in Punjab police.