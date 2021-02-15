Opposition mentally paralysed due to loss of power: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the opposition was mentallly paralysed as it was deprived of power

The minister, in a statement, said that the cancellation of public rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after its failure to tender resignations proved that it was "politically confused".

The people had rejected the agenda of PDM, particularly that of the Pakistan Muslim League(N), which was out to protect the personal interests.

The minister said the opposition should know that the people did not support corruption but were against it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's war against the corrupt system and its benefactors would continue with full force, he added.

Shibli remarked that despite all attempts of the opposition due to enmity with Imran Khan, the people were not with any of its campaigns and they would not side with it in future as well.