Opposition misbehaves Senate secretary for seeking explanation

Opposition leaders on Saturday allegedly misbehaved with Secretary Senate for seeking explanation for their no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Opposition leaders on Saturday allegedly misbehaved with Secretary Senate for seeking explanation for their no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.Opposition leader Raja Zafarul Haq called Senate Secretary Muhammad Anwar in his chamber and targeted for seeking explanation regarding the no-confidence move by the opposition parties.

He didn't even allow sitting in the chamber, sources said. PPP Senator Sharry Rehman and other opposition leaders were also present in the chamber.

PPP Senator Rehman allegedly said how dare you to challenge our requisition'.

The secretary responded it is our professional duty to seek explanation of ambiguities.Raja Zafarul Haq said will do something about you after making the no-confidence move a success.Following the incident, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has imposed ban on the visit of Senate Secretary to the opposition chambers.According to Senate sources, the Senate secretary had wrote a letter to the Opposition seeking explanation about its no-confidence motion.