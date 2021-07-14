UrduPoint.com
Opposition Misleading AJK People In Election Campaign: Kanwal Shuzab

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Opposition misleading AJK people in election campaign: Kanwal Shuzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Special Initiative Kanwal Shuzab Wednesday said the opposition was misleading people of Azad Jammu Kashmir in political speeches whereas they themselves have failed to deliver to masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she said, they were hurting the sentiments of innocent Kashmiris and its freedom leaders by using heart wrenching words in election campaign to gain personal vested agendas.

Parliamentary Secretary said non political leaders would affect the cause of Kashmir and masses should discourage their attitude, adding the only Imran Khan was the brave leader who took the issue to United Nations floor.

Replying to a question about Monis Ellahi as Federal Minister for Water Resources, she said enhancement of cabinet was prime minister's discretion.

