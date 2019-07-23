- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Opposition move no trust motion against Chairman Senate without any cogent reason: Chief Minister Ba ..
Opposition Move No Trust Motion Against Chairman Senate Without Any Cogent Reason: Chief Minister Baluchistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:04 PM
Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that Opposition cannot find any cogent reason for no confidence motion against Chairman Senate who is running the Senate efficiently
Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, he said Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani is amicably running the affairs of Senate of Pakistan.
He was elected as Chairman Senate after due democratic process, he added.
The Chief Minister said that he became Chairman Senate with support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and now they why wanted to remove him.