Opposition Move No Trust Motion Against Chairman Senate Without Any Cogent Reason: Chief Minister Baluchistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:04 PM

Opposition move no trust motion against Chairman Senate without any cogent reason: Chief Minister Baluchistan

Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that Opposition cannot find any cogent reason for no confidence motion against Chairman Senate who is running the Senate efficiently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said that Opposition cannot find any cogent reason for no confidence motion against Chairman Senate who is running the Senate efficiently.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, he said Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani is amicably running the affairs of Senate of Pakistan.

He was elected as Chairman Senate after due democratic process, he added.

The Chief Minister said that he became Chairman Senate with support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and now they why wanted to remove him.

