Opposition movement to pressurize govt to close corruption cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Opposition's movement aims to pressurize the Government to close their corruption cases.

The Opposition leaders were facing money laundering and corruption cases while the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders didn't have any charge sheet, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over a plan of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said misuse of seminary students during public meetings being called by Opposition parties, would be a dangerous game.

To a question, he said the deputy commissioners were responsible to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs), during public gatherings.