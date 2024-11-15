Opposition MPA objects over appointing male staff to conduct ultrasound of females

Opposition member belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Rehana Ismail on Friday demanded to appoint female ultrasound technician in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Opposition member belonging to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Rehana Ismail on Friday demanded to appoint female ultrasound technician in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

Speaking on Calling Attention Notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, she said that most of the female patients preferred to go undiagnosed in absence of female ultrasound technician in LRH that is major hospital of the city. Moreover, she said that appointing males to conduct ultrasound of female patients in inappropriate and against our traditions and norms.

She said that it was astonishing that there was dearth of female ultrasound technicians despite that the population ration of women is 55 percent in our county.

Responding to the Calling Attention Notice, Provincial minster, Zahir Shah Toru said that both male and female staff has been working in the Radiology department of the Hospital to serve patients and some of the male doctors are also working as gynecologists in medical field.

He said that we could not agree to the objection as it would promote gender discrimination in the profession where both female and males are working side by side to serve ailing patients.

Law Minister, Aftab Alam said that there were reservations relating to matter due to our culture and traditions and said that government was also pondering over the problem and situation would be improved very soon.

The mover also said that matter should be handed over to standing committee to ascertain exact number of female ultrasound staff. Deputy Speaker referred the calling attention notice to standing committee after voting.