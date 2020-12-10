Opposition MPAs calls on CM, discuss political issues: Kamran Bangash

The opposition members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Thursday held a detailed meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at his office on Thursday

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said that Awami National Party (ANP) Charsadda District President Shakeel Umarzai and Pakistan Peoples Party MPA from Upper Dir Badshah Saleh, during the meeting, discussed political issues and exchanged their views on development work in their respective Constituencies.

The provincial ministers were also present on the occasion. Bangash said that some other opposition MPAs also met the Chief Minister on Wednesday.