Opposition MPAs calls on CM, discuss political issues

Peshawar , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Awami National Party, Charsadda District President and member provincial assembly (MPA) Shakeel Umarzai and Pakistan Peoples Party MPA from Upper Dir district , Badshah Saleh on Thursday held a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at his office.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said during the meeting political issues were discussed and views were exchanged on development work in their respective Constituencies.

During the meeting provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.

Bangash said that other opposition MPAs also met the Chief Minister on Wednesday.