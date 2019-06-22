UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Must Avoid Point Scoring On Positive Suggestions Of Asad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:22 PM

Opposition must avoid point scoring on positive suggestions of Asad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani Saturday said that the opposition parties should avoid point scoring on positive suggestions of former Minister for Finance Asad Umar for federal budget 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani Saturday said that the opposition parties should avoid point scoring on positive suggestions of former Minister for Finance Asad Umar for Federal budget 2019-20.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Asad Umar had given his point of view and positive proposals during budget speech in the National Assembly.

Aamir Kiani said the PTI government did not register corruption cases against leaders of opposition parties and the accountability of them by the state institutions would continue.

To a question, he said that the government would require time to rectify the defects and blunders of the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Aamir Kiani said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar had his role for smooth running of the House which did not mean to forget the mistakes and wrongdoing of previous governments.

Another PTI leader Sajida Begum said that the people who had hidden their assets should take advantage from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Asset Declaration Scheme.

She said in recent times when country had been facing worse economic challenges, PTI government was pursuing the agenda of economic stability and provision of relief to common masses.

Sajida Begum said the people should pay taxes in the larger interest of the country, adding that the opposition had wasted four days of theHouse and caused commotion.

She said that the friendly countries of Pakistan had welcomed Imran Khan when he became Prime Minister of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Budget Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Qureshi reiterates Pakistan's unshakable resolve f ..

56 seconds ago

Nine killed in Hawaii twin-engine plane crash

59 seconds ago

Manila says ex-FM may have been denied Hong Kong e ..

4 minutes ago

US writer says Trump sexually assaulted her in mid ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt steering economy towards stability: Farru ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman DDAC Swat take action on low gas pressure ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.