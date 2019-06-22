Opposition must avoid point scoring on positive suggestions of Asad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani Saturday said that the opposition parties should avoid point scoring on positive suggestions of former Minister for Finance Asad Umar for Federal budget 2019-20.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Asad Umar had given his point of view and positive proposals during budget speech in the National Assembly.

Aamir Kiani said the PTI government did not register corruption cases against leaders of opposition parties and the accountability of them by the state institutions would continue.

To a question, he said that the government would require time to rectify the defects and blunders of the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Aamir Kiani said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar had his role for smooth running of the House which did not mean to forget the mistakes and wrongdoing of previous governments.

Another PTI leader Sajida Begum said that the people who had hidden their assets should take advantage from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Asset Declaration Scheme.

She said in recent times when country had been facing worse economic challenges, PTI government was pursuing the agenda of economic stability and provision of relief to common masses.

Sajida Begum said the people should pay taxes in the larger interest of the country, adding that the opposition had wasted four days of theHouse and caused commotion.

She said that the friendly countries of Pakistan had welcomed Imran Khan when he became Prime Minister of the country.