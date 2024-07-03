Opposition must be ashamed of protesting at PA gate: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that opposition members should be ashamed of protesting at the gate of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that opposition members should be ashamed of protesting at the gate of Punjab Assembly.

According to a press release issued here, she said that those who had used foul language on the floor of the house were doing same at Punjab Assembly's gate.

She said, "Those people are dictating us to run the house who had left house at the mercy of a dictator speaker for four years."

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said that the opposition never refrained from creating chaos inside the house while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz always welcomed the opposition to play their positive role during the proceeding on the Punjab Assembly.