Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:50 PM

Opposition must give priority to national interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition should set aside their personal interests and give priority to national interests.

In a statement issued here, CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always given priority to national interests to ensure progress and prosperity in the country.

He said that the wrong policies of former rulers had deviated the country from its destination.

The previous governments had only made tall claims and ignored the needs of the people, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government had started numerous public welfare-oriented projects during its three years tenure and set an example through introducing reforms in different sectors.

