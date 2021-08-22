UrduPoint.com

Opposition Must Play Constructive Role In Parliament: State Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Opposition must play constructive role in Parliament: state minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that negative agitational policy of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) cannot intimidate the government and the opposition must learn lessons from its previous failed strategies and play a constructive role in the parliament so that fruits of democracy could be passed on to masses.

Talking to the media after planting a sapling under the "Plant for Pakistan Programme" at at Kashmir Road on Sunday, he lamented that the opposition was opposing electronic voting machine (EVM) without assessing its benefits. He said the opposition parties wanted to continue the previous malpractices in the shape of stealing ballot-papers and ballot boxes.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to ensure transparency in the entire electoral process in addition to giving right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis. He said that courts had already given a verdict that we could not deprive overseas Pakistanis of their fundamental right to vote.

He said that the elements who were involved in money laundering, fake TTs and bogus accounts must be penalised in greater national interest.

He said the opposition wanted a chairman of NAB (National Accountability Bureau), who could accept cash-filled briefcase to favour them. He said that NAB itself was an independent organisation and those who think that they were innocent must prove it in the competent courts.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was supervising 10 billion tree tsunami drive, which would have impact on the environment. He said that one billion saplings had already been planted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while schoolchildren of Gujranwala had set a new world record by planting 50,000 saplings at a time.

He said that the world community acknowledged the positive and productive efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in return Pakistan was offered to host Global Environment Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World National Accountability Bureau Parliament Democracy Vote Road Gujranwala Money Sunday Media From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

1 minute ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

31 minutes ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

46 minutes ago
 UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Duba ..

UAEU reveals futuristic pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.