Opposition must play constructive role in Parliament: state minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that negative agitational policy of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) cannot intimidate the government and the opposition must learn lessons from its previous failed strategies and play a constructive role in the parliament so that fruits of democracy could be passed on to masses.

Talking to the media after planting a sapling under the "Plant for Pakistan Programme" at at Kashmir Road on Sunday, he lamented that the opposition was opposing electronic voting machine (EVM) without assessing its benefits. He said the opposition parties wanted to continue the previous malpractices in the shape of stealing ballot-papers and ballot boxes.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to ensure transparency in the entire electoral process in addition to giving right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis. He said that courts had already given a verdict that we could not deprive overseas Pakistanis of their fundamental right to vote.

He said that the elements who were involved in money laundering, fake TTs and bogus accounts must be penalised in greater national interest.

He said the opposition wanted a chairman of NAB (National Accountability Bureau), who could accept cash-filled briefcase to favour them. He said that NAB itself was an independent organisation and those who think that they were innocent must prove it in the competent courts.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was supervising 10 billion tree tsunami drive, which would have impact on the environment. He said that one billion saplings had already been planted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while schoolchildren of Gujranwala had set a new world record by planting 50,000 saplings at a time.

He said that the world community acknowledged the positive and productive efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in return Pakistan was offered to host Global Environment Day.