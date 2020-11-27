UrduPoint.com
Opposition Must Realize Sensitivity Of COVID-19: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Opposition must realize sensitivity of COVID-19: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said the opposition should have to realize the sensitivity of the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said the opposition should have to realize the sensitivity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They must postponed their public meetings during the peak time of second wave of COVID-19 in the larger interest of the country and people" said Dar in a talk show of private news channel.

He said that opposition should avoid to play with the lives of people by holding public meetings in current situation of the pandemic in the country.

He stressed that the people must follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and they should avoid to attend public gatherings.

SAPM said 70 per cent hospitals of Multan are filled with the patients of coronavirus and 17 per cent ratio was recorded to spread of infection.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to put pressure on the government by using different tactics but they would fail.

The opposition parties were trying to destroy the government efforts of controlling the coronavirus spread during in its first wave.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy to combat coronavirus was being acknowledged at international level, Dar said.

Usman Dar said media had played vital role in creating awareness among the people about danger of coronavirus pandemic.

