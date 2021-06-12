UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Must Shun 'culture Of Protest', Come Up Positive Budget Proposals: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:26 AM

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up positive budget proposals: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the opposition parties should better shun the 'culture of protest' and instead come up with positive suggestions for incorporation in the budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the opposition parties should better shun the 'culture of protest' and instead come up with positive suggestions for incorporation in the budget.

He noted that the opposition parties, however, were on a mission to defame the politicians as evident from their clamoring during the budget speech of the finance minister.

Fawad, in a statement, said the opposition members resorted to protest instead of listening to the speech. Had they heard the finance minister they would have been in a better position to give their positive input.

He said they had come to the National Assembly with the intention to make a hue and cry. Both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would continue such protests in future too but they would get nothing in return.

All their hullabaloo, he added, was aimed at getting rid of the corruption cases against their leadership. The government could not do anything in that regard as they had plundered the national wealth and the only way out for them was to return the same to the nation.

The minister said there was 49 amendments in the electoral laws and invited the opposition leadership to discuss their reservations, if any, with the government.

He said the government had allocated a sum of Rs 900 billion under the Federal Public Sector Development Programme for the next fiscal year, with 27 per cent more share for the provinces.

It was now for the provinces to prepare development budgets and spend the funds on public welfare, he added.

Fawad said the incumbent government in 2018 had inherited all state institutions, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Railways and others in a shambles, but it made them functional and financially viable.

The PIA and Utility Store Corporation were in loss but today they were earning operating profit, he added.

He said the government had raised the salary of employees with no new tax levied on them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had steered the county out of the economic crisis with initiating financial and administrative reforms, and gave the debt-burdened nation a hope for a better future.

Contrary to the perception that pandemic would affect the foreign remittances, their volume increased owing to the visionary policies of the prime minister, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister Protest Budget Same Hue Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 Muslim All From Government Share PIA Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

15 minutes ago

IFJ Calls on Algeria to Stop Crackdown on Media, R ..

4 minutes ago

Scotland can be giant-killers at Euro 2020, says C ..

4 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to build multiple dams, water reserv ..

4 minutes ago

India's grave rights abuses in Kashmir continue to ..

4 minutes ago

Pro-industry, people-friendly federal budget welco ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.