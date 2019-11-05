ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said opposition benches should stick to the consensus decisions of the House Business Advisory Committee of the Senate.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition were agreed in the business advisory committee that no other item would be discussed expect the agenda items and the opposition must stick to its commitment.

Azam Swati assured the house that the government was considering all the ordinances and lay them in the Upper House of the Parliament shortly as today it was not included in the agenda.

The minister said the government would never provoke and reply all the queries which were raised by the opposition benches but they should listen the stance of the government with patience.

Today the persons who were talking about the ordinance factories, he said that in the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) tenure 14 ordinances had been promulgated in the first and 58 in second year of the government.

Leader of House, Syed Shibli Faraz also urged the opposition to honor the decisions of the business advisory and let the house work smoothly.

He said the government was well aware about its working and would lay all the ordinances in the house at suitable time.

Shibli Faraz urged the opposition to work for the betterment of the people as the Kashmir cause was already on back burner due the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said it was constitutional requirement and also parliamentary tradition that any ordinance should be laid in the first session of the house.

He urged the government to lay all the ordinances before the house so that nobody could challenge them, adding that the constitution had permitted promulgation of ordinances but with certain conditions.

Sherry Rehman criticized the government for introducing ordinances and said the opposition was enjoying majority in the Senate and could disallowed them.