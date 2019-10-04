Opposition must stop politicizing students: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan urged the opposition on Friday not to politicize the young students of schools for its political gains by bringing them to the sit-ins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan urged the opposition on Friday not to politicize the young students of schools for its political gains by bringing them to the sit-ins.

Talking to a private news channel he said opposition continuously spoke against prime minister and raised questions over his loyalty with Kashmiris but premier Imran Khan had presented Kashmir issue at international fora impressively.

He said western world's misconception of radical islam was well addressed as prime minister showed them a real and clear picture of Islam, as well he conveyed the message of imprisoned Kashmiris to the world , he added.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi could not hide his brutalities in Kashmir anymore as he was exposed by our brave leader, he mentioned.

"PTI led government would never be blackmailed by the opposition's threat and filthy political tactics,"he remarked.