Opposition must stop spreading rumors against government: Shaukat Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Basra while chiding the opposition said on Monday the opposition leaders must stop spreading rumors and hopelessness among masses as their futile efforts would not bear any fruit.

Talking to a private news channel he said nobody in the party could decide to remove anyone from any ministry except the prime minister himself, adding Imran Khan's decision would be the final.

He said the government remained successful in achieving its economic goals as unlike the previous regimes it did not plunder the national kitty, moreover the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stood beside the prime minister to improve the national exchequer.

"Our nation is so brave as it did not lose hope in last 70 years though it faced the most difficult times in past and witnessed the corruption of political parties, he said adding, "the opposition could not digest PTI's successful 15 months in the government " he mentioned.