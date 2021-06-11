UrduPoint.com
Opposition Must Support Govt For Passage Of Review And Re-consideration Bill, 2020: Farogh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:25 AM

Opposition must support govt for passage of Review and Re-consideration Bill, 2020: Farogh

Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Thursday asked the opposition to cooperate with the government for the passage of [The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020] unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Thursday asked the opposition to cooperate with the government for the passage of [The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020] unanimously.

Responding to a point of order in the National Assembly, he said that the bill will provide the right of review to the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

As per the international law, he said that the parliament will have to pass the law to avoid contempt in International Court of Justice.

Farogh Naseem said that PML-N members seemed to be proved that they do not want to pass the bill, by this act, it will make the Indian government happy.

The opposition should go through the order passed by the International Court of Justice." he said.

The minister said that Kalbhushan Jadhav was arrested during the tenure of PML-N government, unfortunately, the then government did not follow the case properly.

