Opposition must support govt 's efforts against coronavirus: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab Thursday asked the opposition parties to join hands with the government in the wake of grim situation facing country to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to ptv news channel, PTI MNA said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to defeat the coronavirus further spread in the country and in this crisis every political party, civil society should support the government's efforts.

She also expressed gratitude to China for extending cooperation to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.

Kanwal said Pakistan government was taking effective steps to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.

She further said that the prime minister had announced Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, adding that the disbursement of cash assistance to the deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program has been started.

She said that in the first phase, disbursements were being made to Kafalat beneficiaries. Kanwal said special arrangements have been made at the disbursement points to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, a sum of twelve thousand rupees each will be given to the deserving families facing financial problems due to coronavirus lockdown.

The deserving families would get this cash assistance after biometric verification and it would be fully transparent for deserving masses of the country, she added.

Replying to a question, she said the Federal government would directly provide personal protective equipment (PPEs) to hospitals across the country as battle against Covid-19 intensifies.

She assured that the government was taking all possible measures to equip the doctors and medical staff frontline force against the corona pandemic with the required protective gear on a priority basis.

The government was making all out efforts to facilitate the common man particularly the daily wagers in current situation, she added.

It is utmost effort of the federal government to ensure sufficient supplies of essential commodities to the masses with the coordination of provincial governments to deal with the challenge of coronavirus, she mentioned.