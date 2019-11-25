Opposition narrating baseless allegations of foreign funding : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Saeed Basra

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Saeed Basra Monday said a few opportunist political parties were narrating baseless allegations of foreign funding on PTI to divert public attention to escape from accountability but there would never be compromise.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the honest and sincere leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan will never compromise on the corruption cases as we are committed for accountability against all corrupt persons and a new system of policing was being introduced in the country for effective economy results.

He further said PTI has decided to effectively counter the fake propaganda against the ruling party over foreign funding case in the Election Commission of Pakistan and Babar Awan today will present all truth related foreign funding propaganda in front of public.

He said we are not worried regarding the foreign funding case because party funds have already been audited and their reports have been presented before the courts".

The opposition's only agenda was to get relief from the cases of corruption as they had never raised the issue of masses like inflation and increasing prices, he added.

The country was making strides in the sectors of economy, politics, health and education under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also praised that Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar is doing hard work and fruitful results are coming in Punjab province where all sectors including health and education are doing better progress and development.

The entire nation stood united behind the prime minister and country had started a new journey on the path of development and was going to attain success in all the sectors.

He regretted that the PML-N is now doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif and they forgot their past when they criticized the health of Pervaiz Musharraf.

He said People are now fully surprised on the activities of Nawaz Sharif in London as when he requested to court about his treatment abroad his condition was worse and he even was not able to signature on paper but after he reached in there his activities were surprising for us and public as well.

He suggested opposition to go with reality and don't politicize the issues let government don their work for the progress of the country, he added.