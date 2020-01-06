Opposition narrative fizzles out: Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab

The opposition's narrative has fizzled out and people are taking no interest in the defeated leadership.This was said by Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab in his statement here Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) The opposition's narrative has fizzled out and people are taking no interest in the defeated leadership.This was said by Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab in his statement here Monday.He held corruption had reached peak during the tenure of former governments.

Record loans were taken in past two terms of ten years and the money was not used for the welfare of people, he said.

The Punjab CM stressed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking the country in right direction as its governance is based on merit.

He stressed that his party never gave priority to personal interests and the entire focus is on the motherland's progress and prosperity.Buzdar affirmed that PTI government is the most transparent in Pakistan's history. Those afraid of change have unleashed useless propaganda against the incumbent regime, he concluded.