'Opposition Narrative Meant To Hide Corruption, Seeking NRO": Shandana Gulzar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan Wednesday said that opposition were criticizing the government for hiding its corruption and were following the fake ideology.

Talking to ptv news, she said the narrative of PML-N and PPP was to hide their corruption and they were not concerned about problems faced by people, she added.

She stated that both the parties should support legislation for national interests instead of protecting their personal interests, adding, supremacy of parliament was reflected through legislation on national issues that were not the "priority of opposition".

She said opposition parties had only one agenda and they were just trying that the government should not succeed in resolving problems of the masses.

She said now public money would be spent on welfare of the people, adding her leadership would continue public service without caring about the criticism.

She said that all the corrupt elements, who had burdened the country with a whopping billion debt, would be brought to justice as the country could not make progress without holding the corrupt elements accountable.

The top leadership of both parties are facing cases of criminal nature, she said, adding, opposition considers that parliament was just a place to blackmail the government.

Replying to a question about oppositions threat for protest, she said it was not the time to put the whole nation in confusion and uncertainty but to make wise decisions and opposition should think beyond their personal interests.

She said opposition gave in written their demand for an NRO. "Those who have been rejected by the nation are trying to cover up their theft, added, the government considered FATF-related legislation as a national duty".

She also expressed confidence that Gilgit Baltistan would get its due rights under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.