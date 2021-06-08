UrduPoint.com
Opposition Narrative On Inflation, Collapse Of Economy Stands Buried, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:22 PM

Opposition narrative on inflation, collapse of economy stands buried, says Fawad Chaudhary

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says now the internal differences of the opposition and fight for leadership will end their remaining politics.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the opposition's narrative on inflation and collapse of economy stands buried.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said now the internal differences of the opposition and fight for leadership will end their remaining politics.

The Information Minister said the serious parliamentary leadership of the opposition wants to talk on electoral reforms but the non-serious leadership is creating obstacle in the way.

