UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Narrative Totally Against Stance Of Pakistan: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Opposition narrative totally against stance of Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the current narrative of the opposition parties is totally against the stance of Pakistan.

According to a handout, issued here on Sunday, the opposition leaders should shun their negative politics. He said that 22 crore Pakistanis would not let any nefarious conspiracy succeed against Pakistan. The opposition leaders did not care about the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite start of the second wave of the virus in the country. He said that the opposition leaders had no sentiments for the people as they were unaware of problems of the common man. They are only busy in scoring political points instead of standing with the people, the opposition made a vicious attempt to divide them. He strongly condemned the negative role of the opposition.

The CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always given priority to the national interest, whereas, opposition parties had always ignored the interests of Pakistan for their personal gain.

The opposition leaders would be held accountable for their anti-Pakistan statements. He said that it is unfortunate that the opposition leaders' statements were benefiting the enemy of Pakistan. The mentality of the party leaders, who have been in power for last three decades, has been exposed. Politics is the name of serving people, but the opposition parties had damaged Pakistan's interests for the sake of their vested interests.

He said that people of Pakistan strongly condemned every effort for making the national institutions controversial. Pakistanis are standing with their institutions and will continue to support them. There is no future for those who are speaking against the institutions, the CM added.

He said said that the people have now recognized the faces of the looters and plunders in the guise of leaders. By issuing such irresponsible statements, the oppositions leaders are pleasing Narendra Modi and his followers. The opposition has proved that it only wants protection of their personal interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Narendra Modi Man Sunday Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Cabinet meeting, approv ..

1 minute ago

Humanity – HIPA’s new theme for tenth season o ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail wins Gold Award for Best Practices for ..

2 hours ago

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UA ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP performs 3 surgeries for uterine prolapse us ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.