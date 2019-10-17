Opposition needs to focus on national issues: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Abbasi Thursday said opposition should cooperate with the government for resolving national issues for the welfare of the masses as this "Azadi March" showed their insincerity towards the nation

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prim Minister Imran Khan was focusing on to steer the country out of poverty and provide basic needs to its people.

"Prime minister is a peace loving leader who never go against the constitutions of the country, the government cannot allow anyone to use undemocratic and unconstitutional means for achieving their personal goals," he added.

He further said government talked for peace and proved by its actions too, as it was ready to resolve all issues, including Azadi March of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, through dialogues.