Opposition Needs To Show Maturity In Politics: Mian Aslam

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:40 AM

Opposition needs to show maturity in politics: Mian Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday urged upon the opposition to show maturity in state politics as all its political tools to derail the government and democratic system in the country would go in vain.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister while criticizing the opposition's tactics to disrupt the smooth running government system said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was an old political party that had ruled the country,adding, but its irresponsible attitude has just increased the issues of Karachi.

He said PPP remained busy in putting allegations against the government despite focusing on its own responsibilities to deliver the masses.

He said the worst condition of the province indicated the negligence of the opposition party, adding, PPP was not serious to address the problems of the province.

"Provision of the clean drinking water to the residents of the Karachi city is the top priority of the government as Sindh government is non-cooperative for solving the matter ", he said while responding to a question.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an elected premier so every one knows his loyalty towards the masses and the time is not far when under the prudent policies of the government fortune of the common man would be changed.

