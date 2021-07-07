Opposition neither sincere nor trusting on each others: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Opposition was neither sincere nor trusting on each others, but both major political parties working for their vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Opposition was neither sincere nor trusting on each others, but both major political parties working for their vested interests.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said, PML-N wanted midnight deal but at this time, it was impossible.

PML-N members were not present during the budget session as PPP had already pointed out this issue with them, he added.

He said both PPP and PML-N were fighting for vested interests and they were striving to seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

To a question, Farrukh Habib said, institutions were independently working without any political pressure but it had not seen in the past.

Across the board institutions are free with full authority to take action against plunderers, he added.

He said that the NAB had conducted various inquiries against corrupt political elite to recover national exchequer but this was not done in the past.