Opposition neither tender resignations nor launch long march: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the opposition neither tender their resignations from the Parliament nor launch any long march as the Pakistan Democratic Movement was disintegrated.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was not issue for the government but the inflation was the real challenge for it.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were exposing and charge sheeting against each other and both the parties have parted their ways.

Sheikh Rashid said PPP and PML-N were responsible for all the problems of the country in the real sense because both the parties leadership had looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their governments.

The minister said the government was making efforts to control inflation in the country and hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome on it amicably.

He said the prime minister himself monitoring the situation of inflation and he would control on it through wisdom as he (PM) was knew the economy very well.

He said the people loved with PM Imran Khan and they had great confidence on his honest leadership as they were knew that he was the only political figure of the country who could resolve their problems amicably.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N was divided in different groups and everyone could see visible rift between Sharif family, adding Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had different political approaches and way of thinking as well.

The government was going to bring major changes in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to improve its working capacity, he said.

He said the government had started work on two dams including Bhasha and Mohmand, adding it should be increased salaries of the government servants and reduce electricity prices to provide relief to the people.

To another query, he said Pakistan should consider England in to Red List as tit for tat.

He said PPP had placed it in better place in current situation, adding Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be matured with passage of time and age.