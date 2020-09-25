Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for reforming EC, NAB laws: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Opposition parties were reluctant to sit with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for reforming laws relating to elections commission (EC), and national accountability bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Opposition parties were reluctant to sit with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for reforming laws relating to elections commission (EC), and national accountability bureau (NAB). The prime minister had a strong wish to invite Opposition parties on reform agenda but the leaders of PPP and PML-N, never tried to talk on the subject, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

The Opposition parties were trying to create rift between the military and civilian government but they could not succeed in their designs, he added.

The military leadership was supporting the incumbent government's initiatives taken for progress and development of the country, he stated.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party would have to face court cases, he said adding that no compromise would be made on accountability process.