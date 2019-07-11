UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Nominates Bizenjo As Candidate For Senate Chairman Slot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:54 PM

Opposition nominates Bizenjo as candidate for Senate Chairman slot

An opposition alliance in Upper House of the Parliament Thursday nominated a joint candidate for the slot of Chairman Senate after they submitted a no-confidence motion against sitting Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani two days ago

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :An opposition alliance in Upper House of the Parliament Thursday nominated a joint candidate for the slot of Chairman Senate after they submitted a no-confidence motion against sitting Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani two days ago.

Addressing a news conference here, Chairman Rahber Committee Akram Durrani along with other opposition parties' members formally announced that Hasil Bizengo of the National Party would be their unanimous candidate for the seat of Chairman Senate.

He claimed that the opposition parties were already in a position to easily secure the Senate chairmanship, however, they would approach other Senators to muster support for their candidate.

MORE/

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Alliance Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices in ..

8 minutes ago

Terrorist awarded 24 years jail in Sargodha

55 seconds ago

IAEA Says JCPOA Issues Should be Addressed by Join ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan's facilitatory role in Afghan peace proce ..

58 seconds ago

Women entrepreneurs using social media as mean of ..

1 minute ago

Will try our best to fail no trust motion against ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.