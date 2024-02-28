Opposition Nominates Candidates For KP Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Opposition parties have unanimously decided to nominate Ehsanullah Miankhel, for the slot of Speaker, and
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), parliamentarians Arbab Waqas, has been nominated for the Deputy Speaker post in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.
Similarly, Opposition parties have filed the name of Pakistan Muslim League-N's Hasham Inamullah Khan for Chief Minister, and Dr. Abad of PML-N, will be the Opposition leader in the KP assembly.
Earlier, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, administered the oath to the newly elected member provincial assemblies (MPAs), at the inaugural session of assembly.
