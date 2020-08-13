UrduPoint.com
Opposition Not Able To Create Any Challenge For PTI Govt: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Opposition not able to create any challenge for PTI Govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the opposition parties were not able to create any challenge for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which was effectively working for the uplift and development of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition's bigwigs remained involved in massive corruption and money laundering and now they were doing politics just to save themselves in the corruption cases.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wanted to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but they could not achieve the same from honest Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

