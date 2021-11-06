UrduPoint.com

Opposition Not Concerned About Public Problems: Hasaan Khawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that it has been proved that opposition parties are only worried about their ouster from power and nothing to do with public problems

Responding to anti-government statements by PML-N leaders here, he added that if PML-N is aware and can feel the problems of the people, it would have condemned the Sindh government.

Hassan Khawar mentioned that Sindh government by intentionally delaying the crushing of sugarcane in mills, is creating a crisis as sugar and flour are being sold at exorbitant rates in Sindh as compare to other provinces. But the PML-N's criminal silence over the poor performance of the Sindh government raises many questions, he maintained.

He said, if these elements have the morales, they would have resigned by now unitedly. He said that there are abundant stocks of imported sugar in Punjab and is being sold at Rs 90/kg. Strict action is also being taken against the illegal profiteering in Punjab.

He further stated that the government is getting only 1.43 percent tax on petrol under the head of sales tax. He said that prejudice N-League will never mention Prime Minister Imran Khan's targeted relief package of Rs 120 billion. PML-N is opposing the electronic voting machine because it will be unable to rig the elections through this process of polling, he added.

