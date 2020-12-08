UrduPoint.com
Opposition Not Concerned With People's Lives: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:35 PM

Opposition not concerned with people's lives: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said opposition has no regard for the people's lives and they only use tactics to hide their corruption.

In a tweet, he said corona positive cases were on the rise and the second wave of the pandemic is more dangerous, adding that in current cirumstances, the opposition's movement was like add fuel to the fire.

He said in last 24 hours 89 deaths were reported and in such a situation "Holding a rally is tantamount to massacre".

More Stories From Pakistan

