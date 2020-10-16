UrduPoint.com
Opposition Not Digesting Country's Development, Stability: Dr Babar

Opposition not digesting country's development, stability: Dr Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Friday said the opposition parties were trying to halt accountability process against their bosses and it did not want development and stability in the country.

The measures had already been taken to stop the money laundering from because of which the opposition was holding protest demonstration and rallies, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said first time in the history of Pakistan, the corrupt and convicted opposition leadership had united against honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was committed to continue accountability against them.

He said the opposition was doing the repulsive politics against the national institutions to achieve political motives, but it was impossible.

