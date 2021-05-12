UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Not Digesting Popularity Of PM: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Opposition not digesting popularity of PM: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is popular leader as international community had great respect for him so the opposition was not digesting his popularity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had great sympathies for the poor people as he (PM) is working to up lift their living standards.

The minister said in the past the international community was demanding to the country rulers for doing more but now they were asking and seeking ideas to PM Imran Khan.

He said he visited Saudi Arabia with PM Imran Khan and signed different agreements with brotherly country.

Murad Saeed alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were production of corruption that was why both the political parties had great expertise in that regard, adding the leadership of both the parties had looted national wealth mercilessly during their governments tenure.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power with slogan of accountability of corrupt people as it would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of corrupts at any cost.

The country was progressing under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

