Opposition not in position to create problems for government: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian Friday said the Opposition was not in a position to create problems for the government as it was divided on different matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no political leader in the country who could match the stature of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said it was not possible for the government to go back from accountability of the corrupts or change its narrative regarding corruption.

He said the previous governments had looted the national wealth and weakened the national institutions for protecting their own interests, adding that every one knew that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardai had made massive corruption during their tenures.

Fawad Chaudhry said allegations against Shehbaz Sharif were not verbal but having solid documentary proof and bank transactions statements were also available.

Replying to a question, he said the matter of appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and its other ECP's members would be resolve smoothly as a positive development had made between the government and opposition over the issue.

He said the government and opposition both were equal responsible to run the country and parliamentary affairs smoothly.

To another question about extension of the Chief Of Army Staff's (COAS) tenure, he said the matter should be resolved as soon as possible.

He stressed that the government and the Opposition should respect the mandate of each other.