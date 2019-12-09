UrduPoint.com
Opposition Not In Position To Topple Government: Faisal Vawda

Mon 09th December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said in house change was just desire of the Opposition as it was not in position to topple the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making efforts to eliminate difference between the rich and the poor as everyone was equal before the law.

The minister said the government would not allow to Maryam Nawaz to go abroad and if she get relief from the court then we would challenge it in the Supreme Court (SC).

He said it was the prerogative of the government to remove name of any body from Exit Control List (ECL) and the government would stop her to go abroad at any cost.

Faisal Vawda said the prime minister had only power to make any deal but he would not do this because he had strongly believed in supremacy and rule of law.

He was of the view that ministry of interior would not entertain the application of Maryam Nawaz for removing her name from the ECL if she submitted any application for the purpose.

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly believed to face the political rivalry in just political field, he added.

He said convicted person should not be granted relief from the country as the government wanted to eliminate discriminatory laws between power full and common people.

