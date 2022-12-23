Opposition not interested to debate law & order: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said the opposition was not interested in debating the law and order situation in the country, particularly the recent wave of terrorism.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said the opposition was not interested in debating the law and order situation in the country, particularly the recent wave of terrorism.

Speaking in the Senate, she said the session of the Upper House of Parliament was requisitioned in the wake of increasing incidents of terrorism, especially the attack on Counter-Terrorism Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

She said though the opposition members attended the session but they avoided discussing the law and order situation. They were rather more interested in destabilizing the country, she added.

They must answer the question that who was sponsoring terrorism in the country and who was interested in instability, the minister said.