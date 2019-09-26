UrduPoint.com
Opposition Not On Same Page About Islamabad's Lockdown: Ali

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:31 PM

Opposition not on same page about Islamabad's lockdown: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said the opposition parties were not on same page regarding their plan for Islamabad's lockdown.

He said every party was preferring their personal interests. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was grieved over loss of the Kashmir committee's chairmanship as his politics was rejected by the people in the general election 2018.

The Pakistan Peoples' Party did not have street power and it wanted to address issues in the parliament, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the people had given mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for five years and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was projecting a soft image of the country internationally, besides revamping the institutions and resolving the national issues.

