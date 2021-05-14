Opposition not ready to sit with govt for electoral reforms: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the opposition was not ready to sit with treasury benches for introducing the electoral reforms to make the election system transparent.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was not serious to support the government for resolving the national issues.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to uplift the living standards of common people and he was working for them as he had started several programmes for the welfare of masses.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware about the country's politics and he would never dissolve the assemblies.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was emerged as the big looser from PDM politics.

Sheik Rashid Ahmed said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has no more role in the country's politics in the near future, adding people had disappointed from PML-N politics.

To another query, he said a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of the country and Pakistan wanted to establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

He said Kashmir was a core issue between Pakistan and India as its resolution was too essential for establishing durable peace in the South Asia, adding Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone and would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for their independence movement.