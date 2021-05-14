UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Not Ready To Sit With Govt For Electoral Reforms: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Opposition not ready to sit with govt for electoral reforms: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said the opposition was not ready to sit with treasury benches for introducing the electoral reforms to make the election system transparent.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was not serious to support the government for resolving the national issues.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to uplift the living standards of common people and he was working for them as he had started several programmes for the welfare of masses.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware about the country's politics and he would never dissolve the assemblies.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was emerged as the big looser from PDM politics.

Sheik Rashid Ahmed said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has no more role in the country's politics in the near future, adding people had disappointed from PML-N politics.

To another query, he said a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of the country and Pakistan wanted to establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

He said Kashmir was a core issue between Pakistan and India as its resolution was too essential for establishing durable peace in the South Asia, adding Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone and would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for their independence movement.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Independence Moral Muslim From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

1 hour ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.