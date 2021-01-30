UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Not Serious In Initiating Dialogue Or Making Reforms: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:05 AM

Opposition not serious in initiating dialogue or making reforms: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the opposition parties were not showing seriousness in making reforms on various issues or initiating the dialogue with government to resolve public matters in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the opposition parties were not showing seriousness in making reforms on various issues or initiating the dialogue with government to resolve public matters in the parliament.

The opposition should come into the parliament which was best forum to make legislation or reforms for speedy justice and electoral process to ensure more transparency in the system and yield desirous results, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition was only intended and interested to make reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to hide their corruption cases. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership was only serious to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in corruption cases which were impossible, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would move a Constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament soon to make open voting in the senate elections to wipe out the horse-trading incidents.

It was mentioned in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) that the senate polls should be conducted through open balloting, he said and adding that Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were now opposing it which was beyond perception.

He said both the PPP and PML-N had introduced the horse-trading politics in the senate elections in the past which was raising questions on senate polls credibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Muslim Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

9 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Signs Document Extending New START for 5 Yea ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-beggary operation to start from Feb 1

3 minutes ago

Senior Libyan, Russian Officials Mull Reviving Bil ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.