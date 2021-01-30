Opposition not serious in initiating dialogue or making reforms: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the opposition parties were not showing seriousness in making reforms on various issues or initiating the dialogue with government to resolve public matters in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the opposition parties were not showing seriousness in making reforms on various issues or initiating the dialogue with government to resolve public matters in the parliament.

The opposition should come into the parliament which was best forum to make legislation or reforms for speedy justice and electoral process to ensure more transparency in the system and yield desirous results, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition was only intended and interested to make reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to hide their corruption cases. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership was only serious to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in corruption cases which were impossible, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would move a Constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament soon to make open voting in the senate elections to wipe out the horse-trading incidents.

It was mentioned in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) that the senate polls should be conducted through open balloting, he said and adding that Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were now opposing it which was beyond perception.

He said both the PPP and PML-N had introduced the horse-trading politics in the senate elections in the past which was raising questions on senate polls credibility.