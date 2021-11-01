Opposition not serious to hold dialogue with govt on public issues: Spokesperson

Spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar on Monday criticized that opposition was not serious for holding any dialogue with government on the issues of common people and these corrupt parties were only organizing public gatherings to pressurize the ruling party to get rid of their corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar on Monday criticized that opposition was not serious for holding any dialogue with government on the issues of common people and these corrupt parties were only organizing public gatherings to pressurize the ruling party to get rid of their corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged that opposition should hold a dialogue in the best interest of public, adding, they were not showing seriousness for electoral and National Accountability Bureau reforms with government to resolve delaying matters in the parliament.

He asked the opposition that they should accept the government's public mandate and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to complete its constitutional tenure.

"If PTI failed to deliver, people will not vote us in the next elections, he said adding, opposition shall play its own positive role for highlighting the issues of public instead of creating chaos and uncertainty in the country".

He said the PTI government would not only complete its five year tenure but also come into power again for next tenure.

Previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan MuslimLeague-Nawaz cheated people but Imran Khan took steps for providing free medical treatment to people through introducing health cards all over Punjab, he mentioned.

Replying to a query, he said revolutionary steps of the PTI were yielding a positive impact on the lives of common people, adding that inflation was a major issue but the public would get relief soon.