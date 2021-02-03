Opposition not showing any interest in open balloting system: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that the opposition parties were not showing any interest in open balloting system.

The ruling party wanted to conduct upcoming Senate elections in a transparent manner and for this, a bill has been presented before the House for discussion, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The opposition, he said was creating hurdles in constitutional amendment bill. The minister further stated that the Opposition parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, have a huge amount of money which could be used for horse trading.

In a reply to a question about dual nationality bill, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would apprise the nation about the negative attitude and reluctance of Opposition regarding the passage of bill.

Commenting on extradition treaty, Barrister Farogh Naseem said that time has come for the countries including Britain and Pakistan to have a treaty.

He said both the countries could have benefit after signing the extradition treaty.